Key accused in Pulpally bank loan fraud case remanded

June 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Sulthan Bathery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday remanded the alleged mastermind of the loan fraud at Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in Wayanad in 14-day judicial custody.

Magistrate Anand Parathara on Wednesday remanded Sajeevan Kollappillil, 48, in connection with the death of a farmer, who was a complainant in the fraud case, and a case filed by an elderly couple at Pulpally. The couple had accused a few directors of the bank of cheating them and alleged that Sajeevan was the mastermind behind the scam.

Sajeevan had been absconding following the farmer’s death, and he was arrested at Sulthan Bathery on Tuesday night during a routine vehicle checking.

Earlier, the police had arrested K.K. Abraham, former general secretary of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and former president of the bank; K.T. Ramadevi, secretary of the bank; and V.M. Poulose, a former director of the bank and mandalam committee president of the Congress at Pulpally.

Sajeevan’s name was mentioned in the suicide note of the farmer. He is also an accused in several vigilance cases registered in connection with the bank fraud.

Speaking to the media, Sajeevan revealed the name of three more Congress leaders at Pulpally, who were allegedly involved in the scam.