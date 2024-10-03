ADVERTISEMENT

Key accused in ‘hydro ganja’ seizure nabbed in Kochi airport

Published - October 03, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The contraband is worth around ₹3.5 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police nabbed the key accused in a case registered by the Kodagu police in Karnataka in connection with the recent seizure of ‘hydro ganja’ worth around ₹3.5 crore.

The accused, identified as Mehroof, 36, of Kasaragod, was arrested from the Kochi airport by a team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena while attempting to flee to Bangkok. Kodagu Superintendent of Police Ramarajan K. had passed on the information that Mehroof may attempt to flee the country via Kerala. Following this, Mr. Saxena had deployed teams at the airport and nearby areas. The accused has been handed over to the Karnataka police. Ganja grown in air-conditioned rooms using artificial light is known as ‘hydro ganja.’

