Kevin’s murder case: Verdict postponed to August 22

The principal sessions court, Kottayam, on Wednesday posted the pronouncement of judgement in the sensational Kevin murder case to August 22.

When the case was taken up for consideration, judge C. Jayachandran sought more clarity from the prosecution on the aspect of the ‘honour killing’. Following this, Special Prosecutor C.S. Ajayan reiterated its stance that Kevin had been murdered only because he belonged to a lower caste.

According to the prosecution, first accused Syanu Chacko, brother of Kevin’s fiancée Neenu Chacko, and their father and fifth accused Chacko John were reluctant to send Neenu with Kevin, who was a Dalit Christian. To buttress the argument, it also quoted a statement in this regard by Ms. Chacko, a key witness in the case and pleaded the court to consider it as a rarest of rare case.

The counsel of the accused, on the other hand, argued that Chacko John had agreed to marry his daughter off to Kevin during a reconciliation talk held at the Gandhinagar police station.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court posted the case to August 22.

As per the case, a gang led by Shyanu Chacko abducted Kevin from Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala and chased him to a stream at Chaliyakkara, near Thenmala, with an intention to kill him.

Two days before the death, Kevin and Ms. Chacko had filed a joint application for marriage. While Ms. Chacko was sent to a hostel thereafter, Kevin shifted to the residence of Aneesh, one of his relative. Though the duo was abducted from there, Aneesh was let off later.

The special investigation team led by Dy. SP Girish P. Sarathy, which probed the case, submitted the charge sheet on August 21, 2018

There are 14 accused in the case, and based on a preliminary hearing, the court framed charges against all the accused, including Chacko John and Shyanu Chacko, under 10 Sections — 120B, 34, 449, 427, 506(2), 323, 342, 364, 364A and 302.

The other accused in the case were identified as Niyas Mon, Ishan Ismail, Riyas Ibrahumkutty, Manu Muraleedharan, Shifin Sajad, N. Nishad, Tittu Jerome, Vishnu, Fazil Sherif, Shanu Shahjahan, Shinu Shahjahan and Remeesh Sherif.