Kevin’s kin satisfied

Syanu Chacko, the prime accused in the honour killing of Kevin P. Joseph, being escorted to the principal sessions court in Kottayam. | File

They see the punishment adequate

Soon after the principal sessions court here sentenced the murderers of his son to double life term, Kevin’s father Joseph, alias Rajan, expressed satisfaction at the court order but vowed to continue his fight to ensure punishment for Neenu’s father Chacko John.

“We were told that at least a couple of them will receive the death penalty. It did not happen but we are satisfied with the court order. The guilty have got what they deserved,” he told the media. He also expressed his gratitude to the police and other government agencies for the cooperation they extended.

Regarding the acquittal of Chacko John, he said the matter would be pursued in the higher courts. “The investigation had clearly pointed to Chacko’s role in the crime but he managed to escape for the time being,” he said.

Neenu, meanwhile, limited her response to a terse statement that “the guilty received adequate punishment”. Mr. Joseph was one of the witnesses in the case along with Neenu Chacko. During the trial, Neenu too had testified against her father.

Special prosecutor C.S. Ajayan too expressed his satisfaction at the verdict.

“Considering the age of the accused and other factors, the punishment awarded is reasonable. So is the provision of compensation stipulated to the youth’s family,” he said.

Comments
