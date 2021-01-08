Kevin murder: HC orders probe into plea of convict’s parents

KOCHI

A report finds Titto Jerome may have a renal injury

Titto Jerome, the convict in the Kevin murder case, has tenderness on the left renal ankle suggestive of a renal injury and needs immediate treatment, reported a team deputed by the Kerala High Court.

The team had N. Seshadrinathan, Additional District Judge 2, Thiruvananthapruam, Dr. Sajeev, consultant physician, and Dr. Gopikrishnan, surgeon, as its members.

The team gave the report after inspecting the convict, who complained that he was manhandled on January 1 by a few officials in connection with an alleged incident of a few prisoners consuming alcohol on December 24.

It was following a petition moved by the parents of the prisoner that they were not allowed to meet him that the court ordered an inspection.

The prisoner informed the visiting team that he was beaten in the back of his chest. He showed one cane mark on his left plantar aspect of foot and three cane marks on his right plantar aspect of foot, the report of the district judge said.

The doctors who examined the prisoner informed that there was tenderness on the left renal ankle, which was suggestive of renal injury, the report said.

Considering the report, the Kerala High Court asked the Additional Director General of Police (Prison) or an officer of the rank not below Deputy Inspector General of Police to conduct an inquiry and file a report to the Additional District Judge 2, Thiruvananthapruam before 12 noon, Saturday.

The court directed the Additional Director General of Police (Prison) and the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapruam, to ensure that the convict was provided a guard from the police force at the Medical College Hospital and no Central prison personnel was allowed access to him. The Commissioner should ensure that the convict was given ample protection, the court directed.