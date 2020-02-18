Kevin murder: HC dismisses convicts’ pleas

KOCHI

18 February 2020 23:07 IST

They sought to suspend sentence, grant of bail

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas by eight convicts in the Kevin murder case to suspend the sentence of double life imprisonment awarded to them by the Principal Sessions Court, Kottayam, and grant them bail. They had been convicted in the first honour killing case registered and tried in the State.

Based on evidence

While dismissing their pleas, the Bench comprising Justice A. Hariprasad and Justice N. Anil Kumar observed that it was of the view that the finding of the sessions court was based on positive proof and credible evidence.

The petitions seeking to suspend the sentence and grant them bail were filed in the appeals pending against the sessions court verdict. Ten convicts were awarded double life imprisonment and a fine of ₹40,000 each. Of the 10, eight convicts approached the High Court against the sessions court judgement.

The prosecution case was that Kevin P. Joseph, son of Joseph Jacob, alias Rajan, of Platharayil House, Nattasseri, near Kottayam, was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu, to break up the victim’s relationship with Syanu’s sister Neenu Chacko.

The appeals are filed by Syanu Chacko, alias Shanu (first accused); Niyasmon, alias Chinnu; Ishan Ismail; Manu Muraleedharan; Shaffin Sajad; Fazil Sherief, alias Appus; Shanu; and Riyas.