Kevin murder case: Govt. suspends SI

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended M.S. Shibu, the sub-inspector (SI) who had come under a cloud after he failed to act on information that a set of persons had kidnapped Kevin P. Joseph from his house in Kottayam on May 27, 2018.

The youth’s body was found beside a stream in Kollam later, and the subsequent police investigation concluded that the relatives of his wife, Neenu Chacko, had killed the Dalit youth for eloping with their ward.

Father’s complaint

The probe also revealed that Shibu had summoned Neenu to the police station on May 25 after receiving a complaint from her father that his daughter had been kidnapped.

The officer also produced the woman before a magistrate, knowing that she was legally married to Kevin, and he had no legal ground to detain her.

A police inquiry concluded that Shibu had hung back from actively pursuing the kidnappers of Kevin though Neenu had alerted him of the occurrence.

Superiors not informed

The SI had not informed his superiors of the gravity of the active hostage situation and the societal implications of the kidnapping.

The police suspended him from service but secretly reinstated him. Kevin’s family objected to the action and made an impassioned plea to the Chief Minister.