Kevin murder case: convict gets bail

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Syanu Chacko, a convict in the Kevin P. Joseph murder case.

He was granted bail after suspending the sentence of life imprisonment awarded by the Kottayam Sessions Court on him in the murder case for a week.

The prosecution case was that Kevin, hailing from Nattasseri near Kottayam, was abducted and murdered by a gang led by Syanu, to break the victim’s relationship with Syanu’s sister Neenu Chacko.

Kevin’s body was recovered from a stream at Chaliyekkara, near Thenmala, on May 28, 2018.

Known as honour killing, as many as 10 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. A Bench comprising Justice Vinod Chandran and Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. granted him bail to enable the convict to meet his father who is undergoing treatment in a hospital at Kottarakara and spend a reasonable time with him.

The High court ordered that he be released on bail on his executing a bond for ₹50,000.