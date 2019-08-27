Kevin murder: 10 convicts get double life imprisonment

The principal sessions court in Kottayam on Tuesday awarded double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹40,000 each to all 10 persons convicted of abducting and murdering 23-year-old Dalit Kevin P. Joseph from Kottayam.

Judge C. Jayachandran awarded the sentence under IPC Sections 364 A for abduction and 302 for murder.

Upon realising the fine amount, ₹1 lakh should be given to Aneesh Sebastian, prime witness in the case, who was abducted along with Kevin, while the remaining amount should be divided equally between Kevin’s spouse Neenu Chacko and his father, Joseph alias Rajan. In default of payment of the fine, the amount should be realised by selling off the three cars used by the convicts to abduct Kevin and Aneesh.

Rigorous imprisonment for 6

Among the accused, Niyas, Riyas, Manu, Tittu, Fazil and Shanu were also awarded an additional term of three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹5,000 each under IPC Section 449 for house trespass, besides rigorous imprisonment for one year along with a fine of ₹5,000 under IPC 427 for causing damage.

Nishad and Shanu, who were found guilty under IPC Section 323, were imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment plus a fine of ₹5,000 each. Shifin, who has been found guilty under IPC Section 201 for causing disappearance of evidence, was handed an additional term of three years, plus a fine of ₹5000.

The accused should serve an additional term of one year in case of a failure to pay the fine.

The court had accepted the prosecution’s argument that racial prejudice was the motive behind the youth’s murder, making it the first-ever case of honour killing to be reported in the State

As per the case, a gang led by Shyanu Chacko, brother of Ms. Neenu, abducted Kevin from Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala on May 27 last year and chased him to a stream at Chaliyakkara, near Thenmala, with an intention to kill him.

A special investigation team led by Dy. SP Girish P. Sarathy, which probed the case, submitted the charge sheet on August 21, 2018.

The trial began on April 24 with the examination of witnesses, followed by examination of the accused. Except for a 10-day break in May, the hearing was conducted without any interruption and the trail proceedings drew to a close on July 30, in a record time of just over three months.