Kesavadev’s work a testament to the writer’s undying humanity, says Sreekumaran Thampi

Writer and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi on Wednesday said that the fact that the works of P. Kesavadev were rooted in common people’s lives was a testament to the writer’s undying love for humanity.

“Kesavadev, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai and Ponkunnam Varkey have been revered as literary giants. Kesavadev stands out not only as a writer but as a labour leader as well. His works resonate with the language of visuals, much like the films of Adoor Gopalakrishnan which have brought a new dimension to Malayalam cinema,” Mr. Thampi said after inaugurating the P. Kesavadev Awards ceremony at Mudavanmugal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who won the P. Kesavadev Literary Award, spoke about the literary influences on his films. “From the time I learned to read, I have been an avid reader. My world revolves around books and observations. Kesavadev’s novel Ethirp deeply influenced me with its resistance against injustices. His works like Ayalkar, Odayil Ninnu, and Rowdy have been a significant part of my literary upbringing.” The award was presented by Mr. Thampi.

Former Chief Secretary of Kerala and lyricist K. Jayakumar presented the Kesavadev Diabscreen Award to Dr C.J. John, a senior consultant psychiatrist known for his extensive work in mental health awareness and education. Mr. Jayakumar spoke about the importance of mental health in today’s stress-laden world.

Each award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 besides a sculpture by noted artist B.D. Dathan, and a certificate.

Dr. John underscored the need for holistic education, saying, “We must consider the impact of visuals on young minds. Dynamic and creative educational institutions seem to be fading. It is crucial to expose children to diverse experiences, encouraging them to explore their interests and engage with various facets of life.”

Political leader M.K. Muneer and architect Sankar offered felicitations. Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, managing trustee, P. Kesavadev Trust, writer George Onakkoor, chairperson of the award jury, and Sunitha Jothydev, secretary, P Kesavadev Trust, spoke.