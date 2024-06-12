GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Kesavadev’s work a testament to the writer’s undying humanity, says Sreekumaran Thampi

Published - June 12, 2024 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Lyricist and poet Sreekumaran Thampi presenting the Kesavadev Literary Award to filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, writer George Onakkoor, former bureaucrat K. Jayakumar, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, are seen.

Lyricist and poet Sreekumaran Thampi presenting the Kesavadev Literary Award to filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, writer George Onakkoor, former bureaucrat K. Jayakumar, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Writer and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi on Wednesday said that the fact that the works of P. Kesavadev were rooted in common people’s lives was a testament to the writer’s undying love for humanity. 

 “Kesavadev, Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai and Ponkunnam Varkey have been revered as literary giants. Kesavadev stands out not only as a writer but as a labour leader as well. His works resonate with the language of visuals, much like the films of Adoor Gopalakrishnan which have brought a new dimension to Malayalam cinema,” Mr. Thampi said after inaugurating the P. Kesavadev Awards ceremony at Mudavanmugal in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.  

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who won the P. Kesavadev Literary Award, spoke about the literary influences on his films. “From the time I learned to read, I have been an avid reader. My world revolves around books and observations. Kesavadev’s novel Ethirp deeply influenced me with its resistance against injustices. His works like Ayalkar, Odayil Ninnu, and Rowdy have been a significant part of my literary upbringing.” The award was presented by Mr. Thampi.  

Former Chief Secretary of Kerala and lyricist K. Jayakumar presented the Kesavadev Diabscreen Award to Dr C.J. John, a senior consultant psychiatrist known for his extensive work in mental health awareness and education. Mr. Jayakumar spoke about the importance of mental health in today’s stress-laden world.  

Each award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 besides a sculpture by noted artist B.D. Dathan, and a certificate.  

Dr. John underscored the need for holistic education, saying, “We must consider the impact of visuals on young minds. Dynamic and creative educational institutions seem to be fading. It is crucial to expose children to diverse experiences, encouraging them to explore their interests and engage with various facets of life.” 

Political leader M.K. Muneer and architect Sankar offered felicitations. Dr. Jothydev Kesavadev, managing trustee, P. Kesavadev Trust, writer George Onakkoor, chairperson of the award jury, and Sunitha Jothydev, secretary, P Kesavadev Trust, spoke.  

 

Related Topics

Malayalam literature / Kochi / Thiruvananthapuram

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.