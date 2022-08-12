Kesavadasapuram murder: weapon recovered

The knife was recovered from a drain near the area where an elderly woman was killed

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 12, 2022 22:28 IST

The City police on Friday recovered the knife allegedly used by the accused Adam Ali in the murder of a 68-year-old woman at Kesavadasapuram on Sunday.

The knife was recovered from a drain near the area where the murder happened, where the accused was taken for evidence collection on Friday. The crowd of local people who had gathered ahead of the police team's arrival, attempted to assault the accused.

The 21-year-old West Bengal native, who was arrested from Chennai, was brought to the city on Wednesday and remanded in 10 days of police custody. The suspect had approached the victim Manorama's house on Sunday afternoon, when her husband was away. He had attempted to slash the victim's throat and later strangled her in what is currently assumed to be a murder for gain. An estimated six sovereigns of gold that were on her had gone missing. The suspect had later dumped the dead body after tying a heavy rock to her legs. T

The CCTV visuals of the suspect just after he had dumped the body in the well emerged on Wednesday. The visuals had proved to be a vital clue for the police in identifying the suspect and in later matching the image with the ones obtained from CCTV cameras at the Central Railway Station, which led to him being nabbed from Chennai a day later.

