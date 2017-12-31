Medicos call off agitation

The Kerala Medicos Joint Action Council, spearheading the indefinite strike of junior doctors in medical colleges in the State, called off its agitation on the basis of assurances given by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja that the government will consider their issues favourably.

The decision to call off the strike came at the end of the conciliatory discussions convened by the Minister in her chamber.

The action council had launched its indefinite stir on Friday in protest against the decision to raise the pension age of doctors and other issues.

The Minister told the striking doctors that the government would hold discussions with Kerala Public Service Commission to expedite recruitment of doctors. In addition, steps would be taken to ensure timely promotions. The government had raised the pension age in government hospitals and medical colleges with the best of intentions.

This would in no way affect the chances of junior or postgraduate doctors. During the current academic year, 44 medical college professors were due to retire. The government had created 175 teaching posts in medical colleges alone under the Medical Education Department. Therefore, the question of lack of opportunity for employment did not arise, she said.

She said she would examine the allegations that several wings in medical colleges were not reporting existing vacancies.