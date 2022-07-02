Kerala

Kerosene price hiked to ₹102 per litre

The Centre has significantly hiked the price of kerosene distributed through the public distribution system (PDS) by ₹14 per lire. Each litre of kerosene costs ₹102 as on July 1. Notwithstanding the hike, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the Kerala government will continue to supply subsidised kerosene at ₹84 a litre until the existing stock lasts. The Commissioner of Civil Supplies has been issued directions in this regard, said. In a statement, Mr. Anil said the Centre had raised kerosene price from ₹84 to ₹88 in June before implementing a further hike of ₹14 this month. The price includes transportation charge, dealer’s commission, CGST, SGST and other taxes.


