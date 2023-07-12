KERC to hold hearing on rate revision for electricity distribution works on July 18

July 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) is holding a public hearing on July 18 on a Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) proposals for hiking the rates for taking up electricity distribution works including service connections.

The KSEB has recommended that the cost estimate for providing LT single-phase weatherproof service connection (up to 5 kW - using static meter with LCD facility) be revised from ₹1,740 to ₹2,983. The LT three-phase weather proof service connection (up to 10 kW - using static meter with LCD display and Time-of-Day facility) from ₹4,220 to ₹4,981.

For LT three-phase service connection above 10 kW and up to 25 kW, the KSEB has proposed a revised rate of ₹17,978.

In its petition to the Commission, the KSEB said that the inflationary trend in the economy has impacted the cost of labour and materials under the electricity sector.

The proposed revisions under ‘Cost Data-2023’ cover around 86 different items, including the rates for weatherproof service connection rates and service connections where LT overhead construction is required.

The hearing will begin at the Commission’s court hall at Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, at 10.30 a.m. Members of the public have the option of attending it in person or online.

Those who wish to attend via videoconference should inform the Commission secretary by 12 noon on July 17 through an email to kserc@erckerala.org. The KSEB petition (OP No.36/2023) can be accessed on the commission’s website erckerala.org.

The public can also convey their opinions and suggestions via email to the Commission, which will be accepted till 5 p.m. on July 18.