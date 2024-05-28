‘Keravan Kerala’ project to adopt hybrid model, says Kerala Tourism

Faced with criticism over ‘Keravan Kerala’, the caravan tourism project launched in 2021, not faring as well as expected, Kerala Tourism says the project is on track and ₹3.10 crore has been earmarked in the 2024-25 Budget.

It received good response from stakeholders and the government had provided ₹97.50 lakh as subsidy to 13 entrepreneurs who entered into contract with the Tourism department for purchasing caravans. Each entrepreneur got ₹7.5 lakh in this regard, says an official release.

The project was conceived as a key component in the riveting mix that will help define the future of Kerala’s fast-growing tourism sector, says K. Biju, Tourism Secretary.

“Its details were worked out after hours of brainstorming involving policymakers, tourism stakeholders, and domain experts, who converged on the view that this is an ideal mode to offer the best travel and holiday experience to domestic and foreign tourists. Generous incentives and support are being given for park facilitators as well. It is unfair to dub such an evolving project with immense potential as having run off the track by citing some isolated cases. Stakeholder suggestions have been accommodated to make the policy more feasible, sustainable and inclusive. The channels of communication with stakeholders are live, and they are free to engage with officials without waiting for formal meetings to be convened,” he says in the release.

The government also intervened promptly in according clearances for caravan park developers who had run into problems with local authorities. For instance, one such project in Malampuzha that was served a stop memo by the Malampuzha panchayat and the Irrigation department was resolved by the Kerala State Single Window Clearance Board (KSSWCB) chaired by the Chief Secretary. This enabled the developer to restart the work and the park will be ready soon.

Administrative sanction has been given to the KTDC for developing caravan parks at Bekal in Kasaragod and Bolgatty Palace in Kochi, the tender process of which has been initiated.

Moreover, steps are also on for developing caravan parking facilities at the properties of KTDC at Bolgatty, Kumarakom, Thekkady, Munnar, and Wayanad. Also, Tourfed has been asked to submit proposals to formulate caravan-tour packages.

Stakeholder demands

Quoting a stakeholder, it says the delay in getting local-level clearances to develop caravan parks can be overcome if the Tourism department designates a nodal officer to resolve hitches that park developers faced. “Kerala needs more caravan parks for the project to materialise as envisaged,” says a leading tour operator adding “the government should market the product among the right target audience outside the State and the country, to generate more enquiries”.

Based on stakeholder interactions, the scope of the project has been widened. These include exploring a hybrid model of caravan tourism providing facilities of hotel along with caravan safari.

Developing Public Private Participation (PPP) model, having tie-ups with hotels and resorts for parking spaces, utilising the properties of KTDC, effective inter-departmental coordination to avoid lag in getting clearances and incentives, roping in local self-government institutions and linking caravan experience with adventure and sporting tourism with proper safeguards are some of the outcomes of the engagement with stakeholders, it says.

