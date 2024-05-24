Keravan Kerala project struggling to get on track

Despite the perception that Kerala — with its good mix of hills, plains, backwaters and beach destinations — is an ideal destination for caravan tourism, the project launched with much fanfare in 2021 has failed to take off as expected.

Stakeholders attribute this to the high daily rent of ₹25,000 per caravan, narrow and ill-maintained roads in the high ranges, and inadequate number of caravan parks in the State.

Christened Keravan Kerala, Kerala Tourism had portrayed it as an innovative product that will enhance the potential of the State as a tourism destination. Tourists can have safe, customised, and closest-to-nature travel experience in the State at unexplored destinations, it had said.

Tom Abraham, a homestay owner at Wagamon, was among those who were keen to invest in the project. “I was keen to purchase a caravan, so that guests could enjoy a unique holiday package — one day at the homestay and on the caravan. The project would have taken off if it was marketed better. Few tourists knew about it,” he says.

He cites the need for wider and better-maintained roads and dedicated caravan parks to park these vehicles. “A few quality eateries too are needed, including at Wagamon, where they are in short supply.”

Echoing a similar view, Denny Thomas, a tourism entrepreneur who rents out his five-acre island off Kochi to host events, says caravan parks can well be readied in islands and on the coast. For this, local bodies must ensure road connectivity, if need be by reclaiming space for the purpose using silt from waterbodies. Sadly, many local bodies and enforcement agencies view tourism activities with suspicion, he says.

Although Kerala Tourism received applications to operate 439 caravans and 146 caravan parks, just over a dozen caravans and a caravan park at Wagamon were readied in the past three years. This has been attributed to hassles in getting no-objection certificate (NOC) from local bodies and the departments concerned.

A senior tourism official says the caravan project would have taken off in a big way, but for it losing the initial momentum due to inadequate marketing and the delay in readying necessary infra such as water, power supply, garbage disposal, cafeteria, toilets, security, CCTVs, drivers’ room, walkways, and parking bays at the parks.

“A couple of parks have been envisaged, including at Bekal and on the KTDC-run Bolghatty Palace Hotel and Resort premises. The high rent for caravans is yet another crucial factor, and per-person fare must be reasonably priced,” he says.

Responding to concerns and suggestions by tourism stakeholders, K. Biju, secretary of Kerala Tourism, says caravan tourism is an evolving idea and initial hiccups are bound to occur. “Discussions are being held with stakeholders and policy changes will be made, if needed. Already, subsidy is being given to purchase caravans, while more caravan parks are on the anvil,” he adds.

