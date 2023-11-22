HamberMenu
Keralotsavam to begin on Thursday

November 22, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level Keralotsavam, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, will begin on Thursday.

The events would be held across various venues, with the main venue at Azhoor grama panchayat in Pothencode block, district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar said.

The other venues include the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kazhakootam, Muslim High School, Kaniyapuram, and the aquatic complex at Pirappancode.

M. Jaleel, chairman, works standing committee, district panchayat, will hoist the festival flag at the Government Lower Primary School, Perunguzhi, on Thursday. Kadakampally Surendran MLA will flag off the sports events at the LNCPE ground. V. Joy MLA will inaugurate the arts events on Saturday, November 25.

Snacks and lunch for 4,000 participants, officials, and volunteers have been arranged at the venues. The Keralotsavam provides a platform for thousands of youth who did not get an opportunity to display their artistic and athletic skills at the school or college level.

This year, the venues had largely been arranged in the rural areas, in a bid to encourage better participation from these regions, Mr. Suresh Kumar said. Rajya Sabha MP A.A. Rahim will inaugurate the valedictory session at the Government Upper Primary School on SUnday, September 26.

