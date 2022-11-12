The week-long district-level ‘Keralotsavam-2022’ fete has commenced at Vadakara. Vadakara Municipal Chairperson K.P. Bindu opened the event. Vice chairperson K.K. Vanaja presided over the inaugural function. Competitions in arts and sports will be held at four separate venues at Vadakara. It will draw to a close on November 20, a press release said.
Keralotsavam-2022 begins at Vadakara
Event will draw to a close on November 20
