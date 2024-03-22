GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Keralites trapped in war front: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks urgent intervention of MEA

March 22, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has sought the urgent intervention of the Union government and the Russian Embassy in New Delhi to bring back Keralites stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 22 (Friday) wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his urgent intervention in the matter and to impress upon Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate their “early and safe repatriation.”

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the three Anchuthengu natives, identified by the NoRKA department as Mr. Tinu, Mr. Prince and Mr. Vineeth, were cheated by an “unscrupulous agent” and were forced to join the Russian military. They were posted at the war front after 15 days of training.

“Now, it is learnt that more young people from various parts of the country are stranded in Russia and are waiting for repatriation,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Kerala government had written to the Russian Ambassador on March 16 requesting his assistance to extend “all possible assistance for the early and safe repatriation of Mr. Tinu, Mr. Prince and Mr. Vineeth from Russia”.

