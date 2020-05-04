Keralites stranded in other States start returning home

Ending 40 days of uncertainty, the first batch of Keralites stranded in various States since the start of the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 was able to step into their home State on Monday with the government opening six interstate border check-posts for them.

Keralites who registered on the website of the Department of Non Resident Keralites and secured vehicle passes issued from Sunday evening started reaching the border check-posts since early in the morning taking authorities by surprise.

The check-posts at Inchivila in Thiruvananthapuram, Aryankavu in Kollam, Kumily in Idukki, Walayar in Palakkad, Muthanga in Wayanad and Manjeswaram in Kasaragod are the designated entry points.

The check-post at Inchivila, near Parassala, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border witnessed some problems initially with officials at the check-post insisting that the entry will be allowed only on Tuesday. The issue was soon sorted out. In all, 24 entered the State through the check-post.

Health screening

Many stranded Keralites were able to enter the State after completing the formalities and a health screening to confirm that they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Over 28,272 people have applied for vehicle passes to enter the State by road and 5,470 passes have been issued so far.

In Manjeswaram, 60 counters were set up to receive the returning Keralites. Schoolteachers were roped in to man the help desks. Those without any symptoms of COVID-19 were allowed to leave the check-posts with the directive to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

Those from neighbouring States seeking medical aid in Kerala, pregnant women with family, family members including children separated due to the lockdown, students, senior citizens with family members, and persons who lost job are given priority to enter Kerala.

Review meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the arrangements in the State for the return of the stranded Non-Resident Keralites.

The meeting is against the backdrop of the Centre giving the nod to allow hundreds of Indians stranded in different parts of the world to return home in a phased manner beginning May 7.