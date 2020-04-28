Keralites stranded in other States can now register to return home

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) will commence online registration for Keralites stranded in various States since the lockdown to return to their homes.

They can log in to the website registernorkaroots.org from April 29 evening and provide details.

As the same server and website is used for registration of Keralites wishing to return from foreign nations, a separate section will be available reportedly for the hundreds stranded in various States.

The government has prioritised the categories of the stranded in other States for their return journey.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday took stock of the arrangements .

Unlike the people reaching the four international airports, the government is looking into a proposal of the Transport Department to restrict the movement through six interstate check-posts. The check-posts are Kumily, Arayankavu, Amaravila, Walayar, Muthanga, and Manjeswaram.

2.76 lakh NoRKs register

Meanwhile, 2,76,700 non-resident Keralites from 150 nations registered on the website of NoRKA till Tuesday evening for returning to Kerala. The registration commenced on Sunday evening though the Centre is yet to take a call on the dates and flights for bringing them home.