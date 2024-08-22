Keralites join Russian Army through legal recruitment via irregular channels: officials

The External Affairs Ministry and NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department, have been making efforts to bring back the body of a Malayali who was reportedly killed in a drone attack by Ukraine at Donetsk in Ukraine a few days ago. It is expected that at least one more week is required to bring the body of the Thrissur native to Kerala.

The incident has once again blown the lid off an irregular channel that is still operating in Kerala to regularly supply youths to the Russian Army for the fight against Ukraine.

Not keen on returning

Soon after the death of the Thrissur native, the families of three more youths who were similarly recruited to the Russian Army from Kerala approached the State government, seeking steps to bring them back. When NoRKA-Roots contacted them in Russia in order to facilitate their return, the three reportedly informed the officials that they were not interested in returning to Kerala for the time being.

Ajith Kolassery, Chief Executive Officer of NoRKA-Roots, told The Hindu that all these youths were recruited by a single agent in Thrissur, and each of them paid a recruitment fee of around ₹2.5 lakh. It was suspected that at least 10 youths from the State were in Russia. All these youths were recruited as support staff of the army platoon engaged in the war with Ukraine, he said.

‘Not duped’

“We cannot simply conclude that the youths were tricked into Russia to be part of the war. It’s legal recruitment through irregular channels, as the youths have signed agreements with Russian agencies, and the recruitment was based on clear-cut terms and conditions, including citizenship in Russia. Moreover, the steady stream of recruitment to Russia from Kerala, despite the incidents of war deaths and an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the previous episodes, underscores that the migration to war-torn Russia is also based on feedback from youths who have already reached there,” said another senior official.

The recruitment is controlled by agents placed in India and Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on August 9 that though the exact number of Indian nationals tricked into Russia was not known, as per available information 13 Indian nationals had already left the Russian armed forces while 66 were seeking early discharge. If the latest episodes are any indication, there will be more Indians in the Russian Army. The promise of better wages, various benefits, citizenship, and also the feedback from people who had already reached there were the factors that aided the legal recruitment through irregular channels, said officials.