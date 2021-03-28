Keralites have faith in NDA: Rajnath

Vote percentage of the BJP-led NDA is growing in the State, says Defence Minister

The people of Kerala have the confidence and faith that the BJP-led NDA can emerge as a political alternative in the State, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, attending a roadshow in Varkala.

The people are eagerly waiting to escape from the clutches of the LDF and the UDF, Mr. Singh said.

“The people want a State government led by the NDA. The vote percentage of the BJP-led NDA is growing in the State,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that fishermen also will be paid a yearly assistance of ₹6,000, treating them on par with farmers, Mr. Singh said. If the NDA comes to power in Kerala, it will effectively implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana healthcare scheme in the State, he said.

The roadshow was organised as part of the election campaign of Aji S. R. M. of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), the NDA candidate in Varkala.

Varkala town was the first stop in the morning for Mr. Singh. He was also scheduled to attend events in Puthupally, Irinjalakuda and Ernakulam to pep up NDA campaigns.

Mr. Singh, who had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening, flew down to Varkala by helicopter. The roadshow kicked off by 10.20 a.m. from near the Government Taluk hospital. The roadshow covered roughly a km, but it drew huge crowds as it made its way through Temple Road and Railway Station Road to conclude outside the railway station.

After the roadshow, Mr. Singh also visited the Sivagiri Math.