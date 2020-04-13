Keralites from Italy back home

A 44-member team of Keralites, who completed a four-week quarantine in Delhi after having returned from Italy, reached here on Monday.
The team arrived by road from Delhi and was received at the State’s border at Walayar by their family members and the health authorities.
Home quarantine
The health authorities examined each one of them and ensured that they were healthy before sending them to their homes at different parts of the State. They have been advised home quarantine for two more weeks.
They were part of a 263-member Indian group that arrived in Delhi from Italy on March 15. Several of them were students. They were kept in quarantine for 28 days in Delhi. After the quarantine period, they were brought to Kerala in a bus and two vans.
The team had begun their journey from Delhi on Friday and entered the State at Walayar on Monday afternoon.
