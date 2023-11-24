Keralites’ ego prevented them from engaging in hard labour, rues HC; lauds role by migrant workers in State’s development

November 24, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

While acknowledging the contribution of migrant workers in Kerala’s development, the Kerala High Court on November 23 observed that the egoistic attitude of most people who hailed from the State prevented them from engaging in hard labour.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made this observation while considering a petition that raised concern over the engagement of unregistered migrant workers at the agricultural urban wholesale market in Nettoor, near here. The petitioner, a head load worker, demanded their eviction from the premises, and said traders in the market were engaging migrant workers without any registration.

He further contended that additional dwellings were built within the market for migrant workers to reside and that such illegal engagement of migrant workers without any registration could result in they turning to crimes.

While asking whether migrant workers were authorised to occupy this area, the court said it was not against migrant labourers in any way, particularly since they played a vital role in the State’s development. It further directed the District Collector to inquire into the allegations made by the petitioner and to submit their findings before the court in a month.

