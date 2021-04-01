Keralite wins gold at south Asian Wushu tourney

Thrissur

01 April 2021 20:46 IST

Aniyan Midhun of Nattika won the gold at the South Asian Wushu Championship that concluded in Nepal on March 31. The 28-year-old youth represented the country in the 70-kg category in the championship.

He is the first Wushu player from southern India to reach the Indian team.

“It is a dream come true for me. I am happy that I could make my country proud,” he said.

