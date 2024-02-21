Keralite students have migrated to 54 countries, says ex-CEO of NoRKA

February 21, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the State government has adopted a guarded approach towards permitting foreign universities in Kerala, Harikrishnan Namboothiri, who stepped down from the post of CEO, NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites’ Affairs Department, on Wednesday, speaks about a range of issues including the exodus of students to foreign universities from Kerala especially after the post-pandemic period, latest migration trends, and coordinating the strenuous process of evacuating the Keralites from war-torn regions. Excerpts:

Migration from Kerala has been evolving over the years. If it was a distress migration in the past, now it has become a well-planned migration based on skill-on-demand facilitated by the recipient countries. Similarly, if migration had contributed to the local economy significantly in the past, now fears of reverse remittances grip the State. At the helm of the affairs of the NoRKA-Roots office for about the last five years, what do you feel about the emerging migration trends from Kerala?

Yes, the process of migration has been evolving in tune with the constantly evolving profiles of migrants and their destinations. In the past, migration was mainly to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Now, Malayalis have reached around 182 countries as per a registration process undertaken by the NoRKA-Roots among Kerala expats. The informal migration of unskilled and semi-skilled labours that began in the 70s to the Gulf has now taken the shape of a formal migration of skilled and super-skilled professionals to all over the world.

In the past, economic benefit was the sole reason that aided the migration. Now, the profile of migrants underscores changing trends that include exploring new opportunities and better living conditions. Distance and time are not a hindrance for them to explore opportunities in this digital era. Reverse remittance will soon be a reality along with growing inward remittance. But, the State should devise strategies to keep Malayalis yearning for their roots by making them a part of the development of the State.

Is the exodus of students from Kerala to foreign universities promising?

Student migration has become stronger after the pandemic period. It doesn’t mean that the universities in India are inferior to the foreign ones. Most of these migrating students want to find a job overseas. Even now, student migration is through an informal channel. It will take at least two to three years to assess the impact of this migration and its repercussions on the local economy in Kerala. The absence of proper checks and balances in this sector has also led to exploitations. However, student from Kerala have migrated to 54 countries as per our records. More serious studies are required to list the challenges and opportunities in this area.

Perhaps, the global geopolitical tensions and COVID-19 have brought the Pravasis close to the NoRKA-Roots in recent times. What are the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Kerala, given the global trends in the past decade?

The geopolitical tensions have increased the responsibility of the State. We had to evacuate Malayalis from strife-torn countries like Afghanistan, Ukraine, Sudan, Israel, Niger, etc. in recent years apart from the COVID-19 evacuation, although our role is limited to coordinating the missions and Malayalis. Irrespective of the global developments, migration has been on the rise from the State and it will continue in the coming years as well to new destinations in Europe and Africa.

What has to be the role of the State in migration in the next decade?

The focus should be on equipping the migration-ready workforce and the State should also facilitate the economic and social integration of returnees after years of migration. Returnees should be treated as resources of the State, for which awareness has to be created. We have to give more focus on migration management with emphasis on ensuring quality migration, rehabilitation of returnees, and their re-integration into the economy and society. There should also be projects to woo migrants back to the State after their decades-long Pravasi life, which is imperative for the development of the State and for ensuring the well-being of the returnees.

