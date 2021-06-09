Keralite released from UAE prison returns home

KOCHI

Becks Krishnan, accused of murder, was freed after industrialist M.A. Yusuff Ali paid five lakh dirhams as blood money to family of Sudanese boy

In the eight years and six months he languished in the Abu Dhabi Central Prison on death row, Becks Krishnan, a 45-year-old from Irinjalakkuda in Kerala, was witness to the terrifying sight of seven inmates being walked to the firing range to be shot dead.

He left behind those dreaded memories when he was eventually released and flew back to the embrace of his family in the early hours of Wednesday thanks to the intervention of expatriate Malayali industrialist M.A. Yusuff Ali. As he reunited with his tearful wife Veena and 12-year-old son Adwaith at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery here, Mr. Krishnan heaved more than a sigh of relief.

The industrialist paid as blood money five lakh dirhams, equivalent to ₹1 crore, to the family of a six-year-old Sudanese boy whom Krishnan had knocked down, which he claims was an accident, in a residential area on the night of September 13, 2012.

“The one mistake I did was not stopping my car following the accident fearful of being beaten up by the family,” Krishnan recounted. The sleuths picked him up later that night and booked him for murder.

Initial sentence

During the trial, the judge sentenced him to 15 years after the prosecution accused him of deliberately running over the child and it was upheld by an appeal court. Krishnan had all along maintained that the child accidentally fell before his car.

Approaching the apex court to get the sentence reduced sprang a nasty surprise as he was sentenced to death. At that point, his brother-in-law approached Mr. Ali.

Over six years

It took over six years to convince the Sudanese family to accept the blood money and not to object to his release as per the Sharia law in UAE.

“It was about helping a fellow human being. There are times when no amount of money can help you save a life,” said Mr. Ali who has also promised to give Krishnan a job.

For Krishnan, being looked down upon as a murderer is proving to be as painful as the prison life. Even on the flight back home, a fellow passenger advised him to mend his ways. “I just remained silent. I did not tell him that I was not so cold-blooded to kill a child my son’s age. Hopefully, things will improve with time and I would be able to shed the stamp of a murderer some day,” Krishnan said.