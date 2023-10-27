Keralite racket based in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka suspected to be behind recent major MDMA haul in Kochi

October 27, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The special squad of the Ernakulam Assistant Excise Commissioner investigating the case registered in connection with the recent haul of 350 g of MDMA suspects a racket run by Keralites camped in the neighbouring States behind it.

Four persons – Susymol M. Sunny, aka ‘Thumbipennu’, 24, of Chingavanam in Kottayam, Ameer Suhail, 23, of Chengamanad, Ajmal K.A., aka Ajippai, 24, of Malippuram South, and Elroy Varghese, 21, of Angamaly – were nabbed from Stadium Link Road in Kochi,, Kerala, as they had turned up for an alleged deal earlier in October.

“The racket is run by Malayalis camped mainly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and we are in the process of gathering evidence to move against them. We have details of at least two persons suspected to be part of the racket though we will need evidence to arraign them as accused in the case,” said Excise officers.

The investigation team believes that the racket has links with more drug-peddling groups across Kerala for whom they source drugs, though details about the exact network can be ascertained only after the racket is busted and more arrests are made. They are suspected to be mostly into synthetic drugs. While Excise also suspects their involvement in ganja, no evidence was as yet available to prove this, they said.

Money trail

Excise is also after the money trail and is in the process of gathering information from banks. The accused in the instant case were taken to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka after securing their custody. The accused had since been returned to judicial custody. “We have elicited as much information as possible from them. We may not need their further custody,” said sources.

Initially, there were reports that a man, identified as Sachin and who went by the name ‘Commander’, was the key link between the racket and those arrested. However, Excise sources now clarify that no such person was involved and this was probably a false lead.

