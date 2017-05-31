Keralite is 13th in Civil Services exam

Athul Janardhanan, a native of Pariyaram in Kannur, has topped in the State at the Civil Services examination 2016 by securing the 13th rank.

This was Athul’s second attempt at the examination. He graduated with B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering, under the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kochi, in 2015. He completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Payyannur.

He is the son of M.V. Janardhanan, a retired Army officer, and Latha Janardhanan, a homemaker. Through his achievement, he has come closer to achieving his childhood ambition of “following his father’s footsteps and taking up a service-oriented job.”

On having chosen the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as his first option in the examination, Athul says, “I hope to make India proud by becoming an efficient diplomat and play a role in improving her relations with other nations.”

The other toppers from the State include B. Sidharth (All India rank – 15), B.A. Hamna Mariyam (28), Dileesh Sasi (49), Teresa Joseph (117), P.R. Dipin (135), K.S. Anju (150), Albert John (179), and Cathy Theresa Mathew (210).