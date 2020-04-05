Keralite health-care worker dies in Ireland

A 54-year-old woman from Kottayam, Beena George, died in Ireland after contracting COVID-19.

The deceased, a native of Kuruppanthara here, was working as a health-care worker at a hospital in Drogheda. According to sources, the woman had been diagnosed with cancer earlier and was tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. The deceased is survived by husband George Paul and two daughters, who are medical students. The family members are now in quarantine. The funeral of the deceased will be conducted in Ireland as per the local disease protocol.

In Saudi, New York

Shafan, 42, a driver from Malappuram, died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Hours before his death, he had sent an audio file to his friend here, saying things were turning bad. His wife, who also tested positive, has been isolated at their home there. Shaun George, 21, a student, who hailed from Thiruvalla, died in New York on Sunday. The family was settled in the U.S. He had tested positive last week and was in hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)