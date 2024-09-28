Keralite dies while climbing peak in Uttarakhand

The State will intervene to bring the body of a man who died of respiratory failure while climbing a peak in Uttarakhand, said NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs department. A youth, identified as Amal Mohan, 34, a native of Kambili Kandam at Vellathooval, Idukki, died after he fell ill while climbing the Garuda peak in Uttarakhand.

Amal’s friend Vishnu G. Nair from Kollam, who was accompanying him, contacted the authorities on Friday evening seeking urgent airlifting of Amal after he fell sick. However, Amal’s health deteriorated and he died. His body was brought to Joshimath by helicopter from Kedarnath. The body will be embalmed and brought to Kerala after autopsy is completed at Joshimath General Hospital, said Ajith Kolassery, Chief Executive Officer of NoRKA-Roots.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan intervened to complete the process and bring the body back home. An officer from NRK Development Office in New Delhi is coordinating the activities, said a statement from the NoRKA-Roots on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.