Keralite booked on charge of posting objectionable posts on Modi on Facebook

April 13, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Police have booked a man for allegedly making a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media posts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Palode police here registered a case against the accused, Nabeel Nasar, on Thursday based on a complaint by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist about his recent objectionable posts on Facebook.

According to the First Information Report, the accused had made fake statements against Mr. Modi with a deliberate intention to tarnish his image ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He had put a series of such objectionable posts for many days since March 20 and they amounted to triggering tension among political party activists, the FIR said. A case was registered against him under IPC Sections 153 and 171 G and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.

Section 153 of IPC refers to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, while Section 171G refers to making false statements in connection with an election. An investigation is going on and further action will be taken soon, police added.

