GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Keralite booked on charge of posting objectionable posts on Modi on Facebook

Fake statements made against the PM with a deliberate intention to tarnish his image ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, says FIR

April 13, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

The Kerala Police have booked a man for allegedly making a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media posts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Palode police here registered a case against the accused, Nabeel Nasar, on Thursday based on a complaint by a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist about his recent objectionable posts on Facebook.

According to the First Information Report, the accused had made fake statements against Mr. Modi with a deliberate intention to tarnish his image ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He had put a series of such objectionable posts for many days since March 20 and they amounted to triggering tension among political party activists, the FIR said. A case was registered against him under IPC Sections 153 and 171 G and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.

Section 153 of IPC refers to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, while Section 171G refers to making false statements in connection with an election. An investigation is going on and further action will be taken soon, police added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.