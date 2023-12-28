ADVERTISEMENT

Keralite assumes charge as IMA national president

December 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Asokan

R.V. Asokan, a Malayali, has assumed charge as national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Dr. Asokan has been IMA national secretary and State chapter president and secretary. The vice-presidents are Gunasekharan (Tamil Nadu), Shivkumar Utture (Maharashtra), Suresh Gutta (Telangana), Ashok Sharda (Rajasthan). Anil Kumar Naik (Gujarat) is the national secretary general. Munish Prabhakar (Haryana), Prakash Lalchandani (Delhi), M. Venkatachalapathy (Karnataka), and Pradeep Kumar Nemani (West Bengal) are the joint secretaries and Shitij Bali (Delhi) is the finance secretary.

The new office-bearers assumed charge at the 98th national conference of the IMA at Kovalam.

