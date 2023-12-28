GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keralite assumes charge as IMA national president

December 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
R.V. Asokan

R.V. Asokan

R.V. Asokan, a Malayali, has assumed charge as national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Dr. Asokan has been IMA national secretary and State chapter president and secretary. The vice-presidents are Gunasekharan (Tamil Nadu), Shivkumar Utture (Maharashtra), Suresh Gutta (Telangana), Ashok Sharda (Rajasthan). Anil Kumar Naik (Gujarat) is the national secretary general. Munish Prabhakar (Haryana), Prakash Lalchandani (Delhi), M. Venkatachalapathy (Karnataka), and Pradeep Kumar Nemani (West Bengal) are the joint secretaries and Shitij Bali (Delhi) is the finance secretary.

The new office-bearers assumed charge at the 98th national conference of the IMA at Kovalam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.