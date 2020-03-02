‘Keralite abused by employer in Malaysia’

Alappuzha

02 March 2020 23:09 IST

Wife of victim appeals to government to intervene and bring him back

A Pallippad native has been allegedly trapped and subjected to mental and physical abuse at the hands of his employer in Malaysia.

In a complaint filed with the Department of Non-Residents Keralites Affairs (NORKA) and the police, Rajasree said that she could not contact her husband Haridasan, a hairdresser, for the past several days. “My husband went to Malaysia four years ago with the help of an agent at Chingoli. Haridasan used to call regularly and send money every six months. However, the owner recently stopped paying him and subjected him to extreme physical abuse. His friends have sent photos of him under house arrest. He has suffered burn injuries and wounds all over his body. The passport and all other documents have been surrendered to the employer and we are unable to contact him for the past two weeks. The government should take steps to bring my husband back,” she said. Meanwhile, sources said that the government authorities had contacted the Indian Embassy in Malaysia to bring him back.

Advertising

Advertising