Keraleeyam’s food expo to lay on a sumptuous spread

October 06, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

City residents will be treated to an explosion of flavours at next month’s Keraleeyam. Flavours from across the State will be the highlight of the food expo organised as part of Keraleeyam, a week-long celebration of the State’s achievements that will begin in the State capital on November 1, Kerala Piravi day.

The expo will feature 11 food melas within a span of one week. From the popular ‘thattukada’ flavours to five-star specials, fare appealing to different palates will be available at the food melas.

One of the attractions will be the branded food festival at Kanakakkunnu where visitors can tuck into the State’s famous cuisine. Ramassery idli, Ambalappuzha palpayasam, Thalassery dum biryani, Attappady ‘vana sundari’ chicken, porotta and beef will be some of the delicacies on offer.

A street food fest from AKG Centre to Spencer Junction and from Spencer Junction to Vanross will be accompanied by street arts. At Manaveeyam Veedhi, one will get an opportunity to become familiar with some of the State’s traditional flavours. An exhibition of equipment that was used in kitchens long back will also be held here. Food seen in five-star hotels will be available at Central Stadium.

An ethnic food festival organised in association with the Scheduled Tribe Development department; Kudumbashree food fete; fete of milk and milk products and fish; food fete of the Cooperation department, and one by the catering association will also be held.

Pet food fete

A pet food fete will line up food for one’s pet animals and birds. A cookery contest and a discussion for vloggers will be organised at the Sooryakanthi exhibition grounds.

A meet of prominent vloggers will be organised ahead of the food expo. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who is also the Keraleeyam welcome committee chairperson will inaugurate the meeting at Symphony Hall, Mascot Hotel, at 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Keraleeyam food committee chairperson A.A. Rahim, MP, and KTDC managing director Shikha Surendran, the committee convener, will attend.