‘Keraleeyam’ to feature 25 seminars on ‘Nava Kerala’ theme

September 27, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Keraleeyam’ festival planned in Thiruvananthapuram from November 1 to 7 will feature 25 seminars on the ‘Nava Kerala’ development trajectory of the State.

The seminars, five per day, will be held from November 2 to 6 across five venues. Eminent personalities including former Chief Scientist of the WHO Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, historian Robin Jeffrey, Magsaysay award winner Bezwada Wilson, former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, and the economist Barbara Harriss-White, will attend the various sessions.

The sessions will cover a wide range of topics related to the State from economic alternatives to pluralism and cultural diversity in a changing world.

The venues for the seminar include the the Legislative Assembly hall, Tagore Theatre, Jimmy George Stadium, Hotel Mascot, and the Central Stadium.

41 venues for Keraleeyam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, addressing a press conference here, said the arrangements were progressing for ‘Keraleeyam.’ The week-long event was planned across 41 venues in the capital city. It would feature 19 exhibitions in all. The traditional art forms of the State would be showcased in 31 venues. Trade fairs are planned in 10 venues for introducing innovative enterprises and innovative ideas.

The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival will coincide with the Keraleeyam festival.