October 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students read a note on the significance of Keraleeyam, a programme organised by the government to showcase the State’s achievements till now, at the school assemblies on Wednesday. The note on Keraleeyam was read out in all government schools in the State to promote Keraleeyam, to be held in the State capital from November 1 to 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.