Keraleeyam momentous event, says Chief Minister

January 30, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the Keraleeyam fete as a momentous event amidst Opposition claims of fiscal profligacy.

Responding to queries raised regarding the State-sponsored fete in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Vijayan said the week-long event held in Thiruvananthapuram had found overwhelming acceptance as an essential celebration of Kerala’s progress and unique achievements. It had also been instrumental in showcasing the cultural richness and diverse art forms of the State.

While criticising the Opposition for boycotting the inaugural edition, the Chief Minister added that the government had already initiated preliminary steps to organise the next event that would mark the State formation day this year. He added the government would consider a host of proposals, including conducting the programme in other districts.

CONNECT WITH US