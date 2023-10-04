Keraleeyam industrial expo in Kerala capital to feature hundreds of stalls

October 04, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Hundreds of stalls are being lined up for the industrial expo being organised as part of Keraleeyam to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in November.

The mega exhibition of various products will be held at nine venues. These range from food products, toys, and jewellery to waste management plant.

The fairs are being held as part of Keraleeyam being hosted by the State capital from November 1 to 7. These will feature stalls of government departments and private entrepreneurs.

The expo venues such as Putharikandam grounds, Tagore Theatre, Kanakakkunnu, University College, LMS compound, and Central Stadium will have stalls of government departments. These include Industry and Commerce department, Cooperation department, Kudumbashree, Scheduled Tribe Development department, Agriculture department, besides sale and expo of coir, cashew, and handloom.

Food-paper products, handloom, farm products, waste management, spices, honey, fish, jackfruit value-added products, renewable energy, medical implants, solar products, terracota kitchenware, clay products, jute products, export quality food products, handtstitched kurti, and sari stalls will be among the other attractions.

The Putharikandam grounds, which is the main venue of Keraleeyam, alone will have nearly a hundred stalls. The other venues such as Tagore Theatre, Kanakakkunnu, University College, LMS Compound, and Central Stadium will have 50 stalls each. Seventy-five stalls of the Industries department, 25 stalls of the Bamboo Mission, and 50 stalls of the Kudumbashree, Scheduled Caste development department, and Agriculture department will be arranged at the trade fair.

There will be three expo venues for private entrepreneurs. The nearly 50 stalls here will have display and sale of aquarium, jewellery, toys, and gifts.

A committee with V.K. Prasanth, MLA, as chairperson has been set up to make the industrial and commerce expo a success.