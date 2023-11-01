Keraleeyam gets wishes from Amartya Sen, Romila Thapar, Amjad Ali Khan, Somnath, T.M. Krishna

November 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hailing Kerala as the only State in the country that can rival China in education and health, Nobel-winning economist Amartya Sen has said each State should think about what it can achieve by focusing on the goals that the country needs to achieve.

He was speaking in a video message at the inaugural event of the State government’s Keraleeyam event here on Wednesday. Historian Romila Thapar, in another video message, said Kerala was known for its cosmopolitan culture for centuries, through its maritime trade relations with other countries.

She added that the State’s culture was nurtured by the arrival of people from other States who made it their home. A high level of literacy helped one think more logically and interact with an open mind, she said.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said that he had always felt at home in Kerala, which was known for peace, harmony, and brotherhood, and for its strong educational sector. Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna said that Keraleeyam was a celebration of a people who believed in cultural diversity and pluralism.

ISRO chairman S. Somanath said that he studied in a government school and an engineering institute in Kerala. He said he was proud of being an Indian as well as being a Malayali. He expressed hope that the discussions at Keraleeyam would provide new directions to achieve economic and social progress in the coming years. Former Advocate General K.K. Venugopal hailed Kerala’s record in good governance, welfare activities, and education.