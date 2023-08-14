‘Keraleeyam’ fest to be made annual event, says Chief Minister

August 14, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Keraleeyam’ festival, aimed at showcasing Kerala before the world, will be held every year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. The first edition is planned as a week-long event starting on November 1, Keralapiravi day, this year.

Throughout the festival week, the East Fort-Kowdiar Road will be lit up and transformed into a festival zone with 60 venues for staging programmes.

‘Keraleeyam’ will feature seminars highlighting the achievements of the State, exhibitions, six trade fairs, film festivals on five separate themes, flower show, cultural events. The International Book Festival at the Kerala Legislative Assembly also will be held during this period.

Noted personalities, including Nobel Prize winners, will participate in Keraleeyam 2023, according to Mr. Vijayan. The week-long event will also provide an opportunity for the State to showcase the excellence of its younger generation. The event will give a fillip to the State’s efforts to raise itself to the standards of developed and middle-income nations, the Chief Minister said.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer presided. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty is the chairman of the Keraleeyam 2023 reception committee. Chief Secretary V. Venu is the general convener and the director, Industries Department, S. Harikishore, the convener. Mr. Vijayan, former Chief Ministers A. K. Antony and V. S. Achuthanandan are the chief patrons, according to a statement issued by the government.

Government departments have been asked to submit their themes/concepts for the event by September 20. After the formal inauguration on November 1, Keraleeyam 2023 will feature 20 seminars over the subsequent days. Curtains will come down on the event by presenting the concept for a new Kerala.