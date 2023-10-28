Keraleeyam: exhibition on the history of women in the State to be organised

October 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An exhibition on the history of women in the State, their resistance, and representations will be organised as part of the week-long Keraleeyam here from November 1.

The expo ‘Penkalangal’ will be curated by actor Sajitha Madathil.

Organised by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), it will present a deep and vibrant account of empowerment and resistance of Kerala women, from early reform movements to their contemporary achievements.

The exhibition is envisaged as more than a historical narrative; it will be a dynamic celebration of strength, determination, and achievements of women. It will include a visual account of their struggles and transformation and pay tribute to their extraordinary contributions and underline their role in building a progressive State. It will also reflect how the government’s pro-women approaches aided this transformation.

A photo exhibition, video installation, screening of documentaries by women film-makers, and cultural programmes by women’s groups will enliven this documentation of women’s history.

