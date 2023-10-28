HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keraleeyam: exhibition on the history of women in the State to be organised

October 28, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition on the history of women in the State, their resistance, and representations will be organised as part of the week-long Keraleeyam here from November 1.

The expo ‘Penkalangal’ will be curated by actor Sajitha Madathil.

Organised by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), it will present a deep and vibrant account of empowerment and resistance of Kerala women, from early reform movements to their contemporary achievements.

The exhibition is envisaged as more than a historical narrative; it will be a dynamic celebration of strength, determination, and achievements of women. It will include a visual account of their struggles and transformation and pay tribute to their extraordinary contributions and underline their role in building a progressive State. It will also reflect how the government’s pro-women approaches aided this transformation.

A photo exhibition, video installation, screening of documentaries by women film-makers, and cultural programmes by women’s groups will enliven this documentation of women’s history.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.