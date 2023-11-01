Keraleeyam: customised notebooks by VHSE students at Kanakakkunnu

November 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) school students have introduced customised notebooks as part of their curriculum at the week-long Keraleeyam festival here.

Notebooks with one’s photo or any other picture on the cover will be designed and printed by the students in five minutes at Kanakakkunnu as part of Keraleeyam.

That is not all. Customised name slips with one’s name and mug printing will be available at the stall arranged by VHSE students of the Graphic Designer course at GVHSS, Muttara, Kollam, and Assistant Offset Printing Operator Course at GVHSS and THS for the Deaf, Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram.

