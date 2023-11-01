ADVERTISEMENT

Keraleeyam: customised notebooks by VHSE students at Kanakakkunnu

November 01, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) school students have introduced customised notebooks as part of their curriculum at the week-long Keraleeyam festival here.

Notebooks with one’s photo or any other picture on the cover will be designed and printed by the students in five minutes at Kanakakkunnu as part of Keraleeyam.

That is not all. Customised name slips with one’s name and mug printing will be available at the stall arranged by VHSE students of the Graphic Designer course at GVHSS, Muttara, Kollam, and Assistant Offset Printing Operator Course at GVHSS and THS for the Deaf, Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US