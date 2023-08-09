Keraleeyam 2023’ from November 1

August 09, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Government will organise ‘Keraleeyam 2023,’ a week-long festival starting on November 1, Keralappiravi day, to highlight the cultural heritage, agro-industrial progress and other achievements of the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Meant to showcase Kerala to the world, the event will feature exhibitions, cultural events and sector-wise debates attended by experts, the Chief Minister said in the Assembly.

Presentations of various art forms, an art exhibition and other events including book festival, film festival and a flower show are also on the cards. Debates and seminars will focus on problems currently faced by the State and the efforts being made to create a ‘new Kerala.’

Seminars on agriculture and allied sectors, land reforms, industry and IT, tourism, employment, migration, issues faced by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, education, health and local governments will be held as part of the event.

Codifying the ideas derived from the debates, a vision for a New Kerala will be presented as part of Keraleeyam 2023.

A organising committee with the Chief Minister, Ministers, Leader of the Opposition, Speaker, former Chief Ministers, MLAs and MPs will be formed for the organisation of the event.

A meeting of the organising committee will be held on August 14 at R. Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members Lounge Hall at the Legislative Assembly.

