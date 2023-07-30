Kerala’s tiger population on the rise

July 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s tiger population has increased to 213 in 2022, from 190 in 2018, according to an estimate released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

While Periyar and Parambikulam Tiger Reserves that fall under the Western Ghats landscape have recorded significant population growths, the former was also adjudged the best managed tiger reserve in the country for the second time on the trot by topping the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of tiger reserves.

According to the ‘Status of Tigers: Co-Predators and Prey in India 2022’ report released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion of the Global Tiger Day on July 29, Periyar Tiger Reserve has recorded a tiger count of 31 with a standard error (SE) of 0.2. The number of tigers found to utilise the reserve is pegged at 43 (SE 4.5).

Parambikulam Tiger Reserve was found to have 31 residents (SE 0.3), while 42 tigers (SE 4.4) including the floating population made use of the protected area. The findings indicated an increase from populations of 26 tigers each found exclusively in both reserves in 2018.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh attributed the increase in tiger population to the State’s wildlife conservation efforts derived from accepted global practices.

Periyar Tiger Reserve topped the fifth cycle of the MEE exercise of tiger reserves in 2022 with a score of 94.53% to be rated ‘excellent’. Parambikulam Tiger Reserve came 18th in the evaluation with a score of 84.09% and a ‘very good’ rating.

At the Global Tiger Day observance held at Corbett Tiger Reserve, Periyar was also among six tiger reserves to be accorded the Conservation Assured|Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation by the global coalition of Tiger Range Countries. Parambikulam had attained the coveted status for meeting a set of standards for effective conservation of big cats two years ago

Periyar Tiger Reserve field director P.P. Pramod said the tiger reserve, being a pioneer in management and conservation efforts, welfare of local population and eco-development activities, is viewed by many others across the country as a model one.