Kerala’s Thenkurissi honour killing: Life term for 2 convicts

The Additional Sessions Court I in Palakkad on Monday (October 28, 2024) sentenced two accused in the Thenkurissi honour killing case to life imprisonment. The court had, on Friday, found Prabhu Kumar and Suresh guilty of murdering Aneesh, 27, for the sole reason of marrying Prabhu Kumar’s daughter Haritha.

Judge R. Vinayaka Rao sentenced the duo to a life term in prison and slapped them each a fine of ₹50,000. The court found them guilty of threatening and murdering the victim and destroying evidence. The fine should be given to widowed Haritha, the court ordered.

On the evening of December 25, 2020, Prabhu Kumar and his brother-in-law Suresh attacked Aneesh with an iron rode and a long blade at Thenkurissi in Palakkad while Aneesh was returning from work. Aneesh suffered multiple wounds on his body and died on the way to hospital.

The murder shocked Kerala as it was done by two men apparently to “uphold the honour of their caste.” Aneesh, who belonged to a lower caste, had loved and married Haritha, who belonged to an upper caste.

Haritha’s family had opposed the marriage and threatened Aneesh several times. Prabhu Kumar had reportedly threatened Aneesh that their marriage would not last beyond three months. Aneesh, who was a painter, was done away with on the 88th day of their marriage.

Aneesh’s brother Arun was with him when the attack took place. As the assailants turned against him, Arun ran away. Suresh was the first accused and Prabhu Kumar the second.

‘Verdict disappointing’

Haritha and Aneesh’s father and mother expressed dissatisfaction at the verdict. They said they would go in for an appeal against the verdict.

“We expected at least a double life term for the convicts. This verdict is disappointing. We are going to approach a higher court with an appeal,” they said.

Haritha said if her father and uncle were not put behind the bars for their entire life, they would kill her. “I was threatened by some people. I am worried about my life. They (the convicts) should spend their life in jail. They should never be released,” she sobbed.

Convicts appear nonchalant

The convicts appeared nonchalant as the judge delivered the verdict. They said they had nothing to say when the court asked them for their final response.

